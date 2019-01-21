Monday proclaimed Hoisington High School Football Day

It was a good year for high school football in Barton County and that was made evident again as Barton County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring Monday as “Hoisington High School Football Day”. The Cardinals went 9-3 last fall and made the final four in Class 2A before losing to eventual State Champion Phillipsburg in the sectional round of the playoffs. Head coach Zach Baird spoke on behalf of the team and the school at Monday’s meeting.

The Cardinals became the third Barton County football team to get their own day following successful 2018 seasons. Central Plains was honored by the board for their unbeaten season and 8-Man Division I State Championship. Great Bend was also honored with their own day after the Panthers posted an 8-3 season that ended in the 5A playoffs with a loss at Maize in November.