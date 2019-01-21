Mick Lang recognized by Barton County Commission

Mick Lang is an Asphalt Foreman with the Barton County Road and Bridge Department, but he may be more well known for his work on the Golden Belt Veterans Memorial in Golden Belt Memorial Park. Lang, who also serves as the President of the Barton County Memorial Parks Committee, was awarded Monday with the Employee Recognition Award during the Barton County Commission meeting. Several years ago the project was authorized by Commissioners but didn’t go anywhere until Lang made it his mission to see the project through.

The first stone that contained the names of 377 veterans was dedicated on Veteran’s Day in 2015 with a second stone with 389 Barton County veterans dedicated in 2016. Then last November, a third stone with even more veterans names was dedicated during a special ceremony on Veterans Day. Commissioner Jennifer Schartz Monday recognized Lang for his tireless work on the project.

Lang was recommended for the award by the Barton County Employee Relations Committee.