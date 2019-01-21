Man arrested after high-speed chase starts in Great Bend

On Friday, January 18 at about 7:45 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office detectives were conducting surveillance on Eisenhower Court on the west side of Great Bend. Detectives were looking for a wanted person, Karie L. McBride.

McBride had felony warrants through Ness County and Rush County.

When McBride arrived at the residence and detectives approached the vehicle the suspect fled. Other Sheriff’s officers were in the area and gave pursuit.

The suspect fled west of Great Bend eventually entering Rush and Pawnee counties. Sheriff’s deputies from both of those counties assisted in the pursuit. The chase lasted more than 30 miles and at times speeds exceeded 100 miles an hour. The suspect pulled over and surrendered two miles west of the Barton / Rush County line.

Arrested at the scene was Karie L. McBride, age 29 of Bushton. McBride was booked into the Barton County jail on the various warrants including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of opiate with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as burglary. McBride was also charged with felony flee elude.

There were no injuries or damage to property during the chase.