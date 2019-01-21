Lady Panthers head to Topeka for Shawnee Heights Tournament

Lady Thunderbird Tournament @ Shawnee Heights

Thursday

5:30 Great Bend vs Washburn Rural

7:30 S.M. East vs Wichita South

5:30 Sumner Academy vs Life Prep Academy

7:30 Wichita Heights vs Shawnee Heights

Friday

4:30 Great Bend/Washburn Rural winner vs S.M. East/Wichita South winner

4:30 Great Bend/Washburn Rural loser vs S.M. East/Wichita South loser

6:30 Sumner Academy/Life Prep winner vs Wichita Heights/Shawnee Heights winner

6:30 Sumner Academy/Life Prep loser vs Wichita Heights/Shawnee Heights loser

Saturday

11:00 7th Place Game

12:30 5th Place Game

11:00 3rd Place Game

12:30 Championship Game