Kan. man hospitalized after ejected in I-70 crash

WABAUNSEE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Monday in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Acura driven by John K. Mwithiga, 24, Lawrence, was westbound on Intestate 70 just west of Spring Creek Road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after partially entering the snow covered median.

The vehicle slid across the westbound lanes of I-70, entered the ditch, went up an embankment, crashed through a KDOT fence, rolled and the driver was ejected.

Mwithiga was transported to the hospital in Topeka. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP