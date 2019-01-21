Oklahoma City – Judith Joléne Ward, 80, passed away January 19, 2019, at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City. She was born June 11, 1938, in Great Bend, the daughter of John and Mildred (Unruh) Dodd.

Joléne attended high school in Great Bend, where she met her husband, Harold Roger Ward, and were united in marriage October 7, 1956, in Pawnee Rock. In 1980, Jolene and Harold relocated to Oklahoma City. Joléne and Harold enjoyed 60 years together, until he passed away January 8, 2016. She was a member of the Crossover Church in Oklahoma City. Her hobbies included playing the organ and piano, and sewing.

Survivors include two sons, Scott Ward and wife Valeta, and Brett Ward and wife Kathleen, all of St. John; one daughter, Chana Scantlin and husband Harold of Oklahoma City; one brother, Richard Dodd and wife Yvonne of Missouri; one sister, Nyla Hefling and husband Rick of Missouri; ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Friday January 25, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home with Rev Dick Ogle officiating. Burial will follow at Great Bend Cemetery.

Memorials have been designated to Crossover Church, Oklahoma City, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

