Ellinwood house a total loss after Monday fire

At about 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Ellinwood Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a structure fire near the city of Ellinwood. Sheriff’s officers and fire personnel responded to 211 E. First Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a house fully engulfed in flames. Initially, there was some confusion as to whether anyone was in the house, but it was later determined no one was home at the time of the fire. The residence appears to be a total loss.

Sheriff’s detectives and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office were on the scene until late Monday morning. The investigation indicates the fire was accidental in nature, and arson is not suspected. Investigators were unable to determine the exact source of ignition.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Ellinwood Fire Department, Ellinwood Police Department as well as Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office all responded to the scene.