GREAT BEND – Edith Bollig, 90, passed away January 17, 2019 at Locust Grove Village Nursing Home, LaCrosse. She was born March 5, 1928 at LaCrosse to Nicholas and Veronica (Legleiter) Herrman. She married Richard Bollig November 14, 1949 at LaCrosse. He died February 16, 2018.

Coming from LaCrosse, Edith was the Vice President at Security State Bank for 38 years before retiring. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Ladies Auxillary, Daughters of Isabella, American Legion Argonne Post 180 and VFW Auxillary Post 3111, all of Great Bend.

Survivors include, one daughter, Sylvia Billinger and husband Charles Pete of Great Bend; one son, Dale Bollig and wife Connie of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marvin Herrman and Albert Herrman; and one sister, Eleanor Moeder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Veronica Herrman; her husband, Richard Bollig; one son, Gery Dean Bollig; six brothers, Chris Herrman, Elmer Herrman, Alvin Herrman, Alexander Herrman, Raymond Herrman and Kenny Herrman; and four sisters, Emma Moeder, Bertha Sauber, Agnes Herrman and Sister Louise Herrman.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Daughters of Isabella Rosary and Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Interment will be in the LaCrosse Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

