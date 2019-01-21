Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/18 – 1/20)

1/18

BOOKED: Johnathan Brown on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana, bond $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Alexander Anderson of McPherson on BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Karen Bronson of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to appear, bond set at $200 cash.

BOOKED: Chelsea Purcell of Great Bend for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cody Helsel on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Juana Perez of Great Bend for GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tiffany Wedgeworth of Great Bend for BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Melissa Loveall on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is $1,485 cash or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Justin B. Lewis on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Johnathan Brown on BCDC warrant for possession of marijuana with $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Karen Bronson of Great Bend after posting a $200 cash bond on BTDC case for failure to appear.

1/19

BOOKED: Karie McBride of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for felony flee and elude with a bond set at $5,000 C/S. Ness County District Court warrant for possession of opiate, opium or certain narcotic with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute with a bond set at $90,000 C/S. Rush County District Court warrant for theft, burglary to motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, and criminal possession of a firearm with a bond set at $25,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Mark Caton on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $500 cash or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Barrian Cartwright of Great Bend on BTSO case for DWS, no insurance with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Trisha Buresh on Great Bend Police Department case for battery LEO and interference with LEO, time served on 48-hour OR.

1/20

BOOKED: Janett Natividad of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Crystal Rios on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a $200 cash bond or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: WIlliam Rowe of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Barrian Cartwright of Great Bend on BTSO case for DWS, no insurance, posted bond amount of $1,000 through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Crystal Rios on BCDC warrant with a $200 cash bond.

RELEASED: Chelsea Purcell of Great Bend on served sentence in full on BTDC case.

RELEASED: Cody Helsel on GBMC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray on BTDC case for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Janett Natividad of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding on GBMC case for domestic battery.