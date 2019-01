LABETTE COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Monday in Labette County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Joli S. Hutto, 21, Mound Valley, was westbound on U.S.

400 two miles east of Parsons.

The GMC crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Charles J. Wass, 62, Parsons, head-on.

Hutto and Wass were pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.