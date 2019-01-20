Trying to spread poverty-fighting program to Hoisington

In Great Bend, the Circles program was started in September of 2017 with 10 graduates from the 20-week program. In April of 2018, 13 graduated from the program. Those graduates have benefited greatly from the program designed to inspire and equip families and communities to resolve poverty and thrive.

Of the graduates, 17 have increased their incomes, three have received promotions, they have paid down over $65,000 in debt, and as a collective group are earning over $130,000 more annually.

Through the help of community leaders and volunteers, Circles helps participants on crisis management, education and job placement, and advancement with economic stability.

Steve Hopkins works for a non-profit organization called Youth Core Ministries and wants to bring the program to Hoisington and is looking for sponsors.

Steve Hopkins Audio

Hopkins feels there is a strong need for poverty help in Hoisington. USD 431 in Hoisington offers free or reduced lunches to 56 percent of the student population, indicating poverty issues.

To bring awareness of the program, Hopkins says January 27 will be “Circles Sunday” with messages at church services throughout town and a meeting in the afternoon.

Steve Hopkins Audio

The January 27th meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the St. John the Evangelist Parish Center, 108 East 5th Street in Hoisington. Hopkins hopes to launch the program in September.