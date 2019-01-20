Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Patriots and Chiefs meet for the AFC title, with New England seeking its third straight Super Bowl appearance and Kansas City trying to make it back for the first time since 1970. New England has been the dominant franchise of this era, but Kansas City is hoping to take over that mantle behind young quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jermaine Haley hurried up the court and hit a layup with 8.5 seconds left, completing a late rally that lifted West Virginia over No. 7 Kansas 65-64. The Mountaineers scored the final seven points to break a five-game losing streak.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 20 points and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 72-59, sweeping the season series with the Cowboys. Lindell Wigginton had 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting and Cam Lard added 12 points with five rebounds for the Cyclones (14-4, 4-2 Big 12), who forced 15 turnovers and used a late 13-2 run to hold off the Cowboys.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Xavier Sneed had 18 points and Dean Wade provided 16 as they led Kansas State to a 65-55 win over TCU. The win marked the Wildcats fourth straight after starting 0-2 in Big 12 play as TCU has now lost three of four.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kerwin Roach II scored 23 points to lead four Texas players in double-figure scoring, and the Longhorns ended a three-game skid with a 75-72 win over No. 20 Oklahoma. The Sooners had chances to take the lead or tie in the final seconds but missed three 3-pointers. Matt Coleman III, Dylan Osetkowski and Jaxson Hayes each scored 15 points for Texas. The Longhorns were 20-of-25 shooting free throws, with Coleman and Hayes making four over the final 1:04 to give Texas the lead and protect it late.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jared Butler scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime and Baylor beat No. 8 Texas Tech 73-62. The Red Raiders suffered their second loss in four days, but are still tied for the Big 12 lead. After Texas Tech scored 11 in a row to get within a basket, Butler hit a 3-pointer with 4 ½ minutes left. He followed that with a three-point play.

National Headlines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say Anthony Davis has a sprained finger that is expected to sideline him up to two weeks. The star forward hurt his left index finger during the fourth quarter of last night’s 128-112 loss at Portland.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn Athletic Director David Benedict says the school hasn’t ruled out eliminating some sports to close a more than $40 million gap in its athletic budget. He says UConn will look at all opportunities to increase revenue and cut expenses before considering cutting a sport.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two decades after playing quarterback on Tennessee’s last national championship team, Tee Martin is returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt announced today that Martin has joined his staff. His specific title and duties haven’t been announced yet. Martin spent the last seven years on Southern California’s staff, most recently as offensive coordinator. He was dismissed along with several other USC assistants after the season.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Nate Kaczor is the Washington Redskins’ new special teams coordinator. Kaczor replaces Ben Kotwica, who joined the Atlanta Falcons this month after five years with the Redskins. Kaczor spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as special teams coordinator. He also has worked for the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

