Police: Kan. man has life-threatening wound after altercation

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a Topeka hospital where a man was dropped off with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the leg, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Officers were able to determine that the victim was involved in an altercation with an acquaintance of his who retrieved a handgun and shot the victim in the leg.

A crime scene related to the shooting was located in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren.

The victim remains in the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to Trimble. Police have not reported an arrest.