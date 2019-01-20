Monday Weather

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 10am, then a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 10am and noon, then a slight chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 24 by 5pm. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.