Changes and additions coming to Bicentennial Park in Hoisington

The City of Hoisington and the community are looking to make some major changes to Bicentennial Park in the near future.

An overhaul of the baseball and softball fields along with the addition of a dog park are expected to begin this spring.

The Hoisington Recreation Commission along with other interested individuals are wanting to fundraise more than $200,000 to attract more tournaments and make the facilities safer. The Hoisington Rec has already contributed $50,000 to the project.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says Gary Boxberger and legion of volunteers have raised more than half of the goal.

The fields have not been upgraded since the massive tornado went through the town in 2001. The plan is to reconfigure the ballfields, close the roadway around the ballfields, upgrade the concession stand, restrooms, and expand the outfield fences.

A $50,000 dog park is expected to begin construction this spring that will be one acre in size. Hoisington Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kippers says fundraising from donors is still needed, as the project is about halfway to its financial goal.

The dog park will include a 4-foot fence, not only surrounding the park, but separating two sections for large and smaller dogs.