Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

M.L.King Day Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain before 8am, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain between 8am and 9am, then a slight chance of snow after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.