Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
M.L.King Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain before 8am, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain between 8am and 9am, then a slight chance of snow after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.