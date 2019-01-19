Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Patriots are seeking their third straight Super Bowl appearance while the Chiefs are trying to make it back for the first time since 1970 when the two teams meet for the AFC title. New England has been the dominant franchise of this era, but Kansas City is hoping to take over that mantle behind young quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs safety Eric Berry sounds confident that he’ll be on the field when Kansas City plays the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Berry has been a full participant in practice this week after a foot injury. He says he needs the OK from coach Andy Reid to take the field on Sunday night.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy grew up idolizing Tim Tebow. After a phenomenal freshman season, perhaps it was more than serendipity that the Cyclones awarded Purdy No. 15, Tebow’s number at Florida. Purdy has gone from the third string to leading Iowa State to seven wins in nine games last season.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State says it has rehired Tom Manning as its offensive coordinator. Manning spent last season on the staff of the Indianapolis Colts. He is returning to Ames to run the Cyclones offense under fourth-year coach Matt Campbell.

NEW YORK (AP) — A record 135 college football players are bypassing their remaining years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. The list released by the NFL today includes 103 underclassmen eligible for the April 25-27 draft, and another 32 who have graduated but still have college eligibility. Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins made their intentions known ahead of Monday’s NFL deadline.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect rookie center Wendell Carter Jr. to miss eight to 12 weeks because of a left thumb injury suffered in Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Lakers. The injury was initially diagnosed as a sprain, but more tests and a follow-up examination revealed it was more serious and potentially season-ending. The seventh player taken in last year’s NBA draft is averaging 10.3 points and seven rebounds a game this season.

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson followed Thursday’s 12-under 60 with a 68 to take a two-stroke lead into the third round of the Desert Classic, his first PGA event of the year. A day after matching his career-low score, the 48-year-old Mickelson moved to 16 under with birdies on four of his final five holes. Curtis Luck is alone in second following a 66, while Adam Hadwin and Steve Marino are 13 under.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has announced self-imposed penalties that include the loss of a scholarship for the 2019-20 season due to violations of NCAA rules under former basketball coach Kevin Ollie. The school said it also will restrict its recruiting by limiting official and unofficial visits and cutting the number of recruiting days this year from 130 to 126. The school also plans to pay a $5,000 fine among penalties it hopes will avoid further sanctions from the NCAA.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (16) Buffalo 77 E. Michigan 65

Final (19) Maryland 75 Ohio St. 61

Final (22) Villanova 85 Xavier 75

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 122 Memphis 116

Final Detroit 98 Miami 93

Final Brooklyn 117 Orlando 115

Final San Antonio 116 Minnesota 113

Final Utah 115 Cleveland 99

Final Portland 128 New Orleans 112

Final Golden State 112 L.A. Clippers 94