Panther split squad takes 4th at Cimarron

A split squad of wrestlers from Great Bend High School traveled to Cimarron Wednesday to participate in the Cimarron Invitational. Here are the results. The rest of the Panthers will be in Hays Saturday for the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic.

Teams Scores

1 Cimarron 181.5

2 Dodge City 172.5

3 Pratt 118.0

4 Great Bend 92.5

5 Hugoton 59.0

6 Ulysses 57.0

7 Greeley County High School 46.0

8 Sublette 23.0

106: Josh Bailey (Great Bend) – 6th

Round 1 – Tayton Herrman (Pratt) over Josh Bailey (Great Bend) (Fall 5:35)

Round 2 – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) over Josh Bailey (Great Bend) (Fall 0:31)

Round 3 – Cayden Bouse (Great Bend) over Josh Bailey (Great Bend) (Fall 1:22)

Round 4 – Dalton Weber (Pratt) over Josh Bailey (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

Round 5 – Imiric Duncan (Cimarron) over Josh Bailey (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

106: Cayden Bouse (Great Bend) – 4th

Round 1 – Dalton Weber (Pratt) over Cayden Bouse (Great Bend) (Fall 3:15)

Round 2 – Cayden Bouse (Great Bend) over Imiric Duncan (Cimarron) (Fall 1:27)

Round 3 – Cayden Bouse (Great Bend) over Josh Bailey (Great Bend) (Fall 1:22)

Round 4 – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) over Cayden Bouse (Great Bend) (Fall 2:38)

Round 5 – Tayton Herrman (Pratt) over Cayden Bouse (Great Bend) (Fall 0:25)

106: Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) – 1st

Round 1 – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) over Imiric Duncan (Cimarron) (Fall 0:37)

Round 2 – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) over Josh Bailey (Great Bend) (Fall 0:31)

Round 3 – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) over Tayton Herrman (Pratt) (Fall 2:49)

Round 4 – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) over Cayden Bouse (Great Bend) (Fall 2:38)

Round 5 – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) over Dalton Weber (Pratt) (Fall 3:08)

113: Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) – 2nd

Round 2 – Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) over Korbin Shepherd (Great Bend) (Fall 0:36)

Round 3 – Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) over Isaac Marioni (Hugoton) (Fall 1:20)

Round 4 – Kobe Chavez (Ulysses) over Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) (Dec 5-2)

Round 5 – Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) over Lucas Baker (Pratt) (MD 9-0)

113: Korbin Shepherd (Great Bend) – 5th

Round 1 – Isaac Marioni (Hugoton) over Korbin Shepherd (Great Bend) (Dec 13-6)

Round 2 – Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) over Korbin Shepherd (Great Bend) (Fall 0:36)

Round 3 – Kobe Chavez (Ulysses) over Korbin Shepherd (Great Bend) (Fall 1:44)

Round 4 – Lucas Baker (Pratt) over Korbin Shepherd (Great Bend) (MD 10-2)

120: Austin Moore (Great Bend) – 2nd

Round 1 – Tarrant Young (Pratt) over Austin Moore (Great Bend) (Fall 2:56)

Round 3 – Austin Moore (Great Bend) over Dakota Swank (Dodge City) (Fall 0:59)

Round 4 – Austin Moore (Great Bend) over Keishaune Thompson (Pratt) (Dec 13-9)

Round 5 – Austin Moore (Great Bend) over Suhelia Rosas (Hugoton) (Fall 0:18)

126: Brannan Schaffer (Great Bend) – 5th

Round 1 – Alex Sefried (Cimarron) over Brannan Schaffer (Great Bend) (Fall 1:31)

Round 2 – Miguel Aguilera (Dodge City) over Brannan Schaffer (Great Bend) (Fall 2:22)

Round 3 – Adam Mcphail (Cimarron) over Brannan Schaffer (Great Bend) (Fall 2:34)

Round 5 – Albie Perez (Sublette) over Brannan Schaffer (Great Bend) (MD 11-3)

152: Jade Poe (Great Bend) – 9th

Round 2 – Garet Walker (Cimarron) over Jade Poe (Great Bend) (Fall 3:23)

Round 3 – Brett Huslig (Pratt) over Jade Poe (Great Bend) (Fall 5:15)

Round 4 – Juan Avalos (Dodge City) over Jade Poe (Great Bend) (Fall 3:02)

Round 5 – Cody James (Pratt) over Jade Poe (Great Bend) (Fall 3:12)

9th Place Match – Jade Poe (Great Bend) received a bye

160: Scott Heilman (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 2 – Tate Seabolt (Cimarron) over Scott Heilman (Great Bend) (Dec 1-0)

Round 3 – Scott Heilman (Great Bend) over Blake Rodriguez (Ulysses) (Fall 0:32)

Round 4 – Scott Heilman (Great Bend) over Luis Jimenez-Garcia (Pratt) (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match – Scott Heilman (Great Bend) over KYLER SMITH (Tribune-Greeley County) (Inj. [time])

195: Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) – 1st

Round 1 – Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) over Tyler Johnson (Cimarron) (Fall 3:05)

Round 2 – Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) over Angel Aguilera (Dodge City) (Dec 4-1)

Round 3 – Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) over Adolfo Mendoza (Ulysses) (Dec 6-1)