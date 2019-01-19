Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

January 21, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, January 14, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month – 2nd Run:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2018, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that has actually been received in 2018.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of January 7, 2019, and ending January 21, 2019.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These

are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the

County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2019-02: Hoisington High School Football, Outstanding 2018

Season:

-The Hoisington High School (HHS) Boys had an outstanding 2018 Football Season, ending the

year with a record of 9 – 3. The proposed Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and

recognizes the student athletes, managers and coaching staff for their commitment to excellence.

It also declares January 21, 2019, as Hoisington High School Football Day.

C. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION: Service Awards:

-Barton County employees are recognized for continuous service for five, ten, fifteen, twenty and

other years. The County Commission, with the assistance of Kay Owens, Employee Relations

Committee, will recognize employees for their service.

D. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION AWARD: Mick Lang, Asphalt Foreman, Road and

Bridge:

-The Employee Relations Committee (ERC) recommends outstanding individuals for the

“Employees Recognition Award”. At this time, the Commission will be asked to recognize

Mick Lang, Asphalt Foreman, Road and Bridge. Mr. Lang was nominated by Diana Watson,

Commission Assistant, and Darren Williams, County Works Director, for his work at the

Memorial Parks. Serving personally as the President of the Barton County Memorial Parks

Advisory Committee, he is in a unique position to foster the growth and development of the

Park, and by extension, the Golden Belt Veterans Memorial. Ms. Owens will join the

Commission in presenting the award.

E. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Local Emergency Planning Committee:

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is comprised of

representatives from the following groups: state/local officials; law enforcement; firefighting;

emergency management; health; hospital; broadcast media and/or communications media;

transportation; local environmental group; community service/civic group; emergency medical

services; and facilities/industries regulated by SARA Title III. Nominations have been sought

for appointment according to LEPC bylaws. Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager, will

provide details.

F. MATCHING FUND REQUEST: SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging:

-The SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA) is requesting matching funds from

Barton County in the amount of $1,500.00. These funds, which would be used as “Seed

Dollars”, are an equivalent match to the $398,588.00 in services received by older residents and

low income families from Barton County. The County has traditionally provided this match

from the Finance General Account of the General Fund. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator,

will provide details.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-County officials may attend the 2019 Kansas Association of Counties Local Government Day.

The event, hosted jointly with the League of Kansas Municipalities, begins at 3:00 p.m.,

Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at the Capital Plaza Hotel, 1717 SW Topeka Boulevard, Topeka,

Kansas.

-County officials may attend the Ellinwood Chamber Banquet on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

The event, held at the Lone Wolf Restaurant, 111 East 1st, Ellinwood, begins with a 6:00 p.m.

social hour.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JANUARY 21, 2019

9:45 a.m. – Proposed Equipment Shed at Ellinwood Sand Pit – Darren Williams, County Works

Director

10:00 a.m. – High Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) Applications – Barry McManaman, County

Engineer

10:30 a.m. – IRB / Economic Development annual review – Kan-Can (Red Barn) – Phil

Hathcock, County Administrator; Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk; Jim Jordan, County

Treasurer; Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser and Matt Patzner, Finance Officer

10:45 a.m. – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Jim Jordan, County

Treasurer, is scheduled for January 24, 2019.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 28, 2019.

VIII. ADJOURN.