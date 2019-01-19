Kansas officer injured at accident scene on slick roads

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas police officer was injured in an accident Saturday morning in Sedgwick County.

The officer suffered minor injuries when a vehicle struck the Wichita Police Department SUV at an accident scene in the southbound lanes on Interstate 135, according to a social media report from Chief Gordon Ramsay.

The officer is at home recovering for the next couple of days. The chief reminded drivers to “slow down when you see emergency vehicles and keep our first responders safe.”

Police released no additional details early Saturday.