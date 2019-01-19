Kansas armed robbery suspect captured

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a robbery-in-progress call at the Dog-N-Shake, 8800 W. Maple in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, a 38-year-old employee said a suspect later identified as Clarence Wilson, 26, Wichita, entered the business, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money. Wilson took money from the business and fled on foot.

Officers began circulating the area and with the help of witnesses, Wilson was seen getting into a vehicle in the 200 block of south Robin Street.

Officers took Wilson into custody without incident and booked him into jail on one count of aggravated robbery. They also recovered money and a handgun.