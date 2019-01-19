Here’s what the Chiefs are saying

KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and several players met with the media Friday. Following are their remarks.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

OPENING STATEMENT: “As far as injuries go, the only guy that didn’t practice today was Dorian (O’Daniel). We have him listed as out. The rest of the guys went. We are looking forward to the challenge of playing the Patriots. They are a good football team. Our guys are going to finish up the process tomorrow, but we’ve gone through the process here of getting themselves ready to play against a good football team. With that, time’s yours.”

Q: Are any of your players going to be listed as questionable?

REID: “We will get that to you later here. Haven’t had a chance to talk to talk to Rick (Burkholder) today.”

Q: What about Eric Berry?

REID: “I’ll get it to you. He practiced. Only Dorian (O’Daniel) didn’t practice.”

Q: Eric Berry practicing this week was better than the last couples weeks?

REID: “Yeah, he practiced today, yesterday and the day before. Just day-to-day, just like I mentioned before.”

Q: How do you talk to Patrick Mahomes about the balance of taking the gamble but also understanding there’s a reward in that?

REID: “I just want him to go play. We aren’t going to worry about all that.”

Q: What do your players mean when they say it is a different defense when Eric Berry is on the field?

REID: “Eric (Berry) is a good football player. He is Pro Bowl, All-Pro player. That’s an obvious statement. Another good player in the mix there. A great player.”

Q: How much do you rely on what you saw from the Patriots in the first game or do you think they will change a lot?

REID: “Everybody is going to throw a wrinkle in there. Bill (Belichick) does it every week. You just have to prepare for what you have seen. You’re not going to make things up, and then you go play. That’s the point we are at. He is looking at it the same way. We aren’t going to sit there and change the whole offense or defense. You just can’t feasibly do that.”

Q: Can you talk about the respect you have for Bill Belichick as a coach and a person?

REID: “I think both of them are top shelf. He is a future Hall of Fame coach. Good guy, good friend. I think he has done a tremendous job there. For it to last as long as it has, pretty amazing job.”

Q: What’s your message to the fans that are coming out to the game?

REID: “It will be a great atmosphere. Right now, I don’t think the Sea of Red cares if it’s cold there. They will be fired up and ready to go. We look forward to it. We love playing here. We love when they get loud. I know that they are going to do that. It should be a great environment and atmosphere for a football game.”

Q: Did you get the hamburger last weekend?

REID: “(Laughs) I didn’t get it. They opened the gate too quick for me.”

Q: How is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif looking for this week?

REID: “Yeah, he has done a good job, a respectful job. Again, he is one of those guys on that list. Take it day by day as we go here and see how it all works out.”

Q: Any concern about the field this week?

REID: “I think it is tight. I think they have done a nice job. I just told them to loosen up the side the Patriots are on and we will be OK (joking).

Q: Did your guys get a chance to come kick on the new sod on the field?

REID: “You’ll have to ask (Dave) Toub that when you get him.”

Q: Can you just speak to your admiration for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick going to their 13th AFC Championship game?

REID: “It’s a pretty amazing deal when you think about it. They’ve done a great job. I’ve said this earlier in the week, arguably the greatest dynasty to have been put together in the National Football League. My hat’s off to them for that.”

Q: How important is it for guys to show their personalities and be relaxed in a week like this?

REID: “They’ll do that. That’s what got them there. They are excited to play in that. They will be fine. You are around them every day, so you know that. The guys are full of energy. We have a nice blend of youth and age, so they balance each other out. Some of those young guys keep the old guys energetic.”

Q: Is there something to be said that the Patriots have been to eight straight championship games and your team has much less experience on the roster in games like this?

REID: “No. I think when it’s all said and done, you guys get paid for the other part, I get paid for getting them ready to go play. I think once it’s all said and done you’re out there and you’re playing the game. These guys have done it for a lot of years in their life. We’ll see. Just play the game.”

Q: What is different about the challenge of facing the Patriots?

REID: “They’re well coached in all phases, in all three phases. They’ve got good players and you’ve got to make sure that you’re well-coached and play well. That’s kind of the bottom line with it. It’s a good football team. When you look at it, the sport is so team-oriented, maybe as opposed to some other sports. Everybody’s got to be kind of dancing the same tune or you don’t get yourself to this level here.”

Q: What’s the biggest challenge in defending James White?

REID: “He’s something. He’s a good player and Tom (Brady) trusts him, which is important especially when you’re coming out of the backfield or you’re lined wide as your running back. He’s got tremendous skill not only as a runner but also as a receiver. He knows how to get open. Most of all, he’s got the trust of the quarterback. You’ve got to be doing the right things to get that.”

Q: How does this feel different than your previous trips to the conference championship in the NFC?

REID: “This right here feels the exact same. (laughter) It’s the same. It’s football when you come down to it. I understand the magnitude of it, the significance of it, I understand all that. I respect that. But again, we got ourselves ready to play, that’s the reality of it. We don’t get caught up in all of this and it’s our responsibility and jobs to do that. That’s how we go about it, but it’s very similar.”

Q: A lot of fans in Mexico missed getting to see you guys at Stadium Azteca but are excited to watch you in this game. Do you have anything to say to them?

REID: “Yeah, our neighbors down south. We love them and the NFL does. That’s why we take teams down there and play, and vice versa, the people there love us and what we’re doing with professional football. It’s a little different than the professional football down there, but the fans love it, and we’ll be back. The one got cancelled this year, but the NFL will be back there.”

Q: Have you noticed any differences about the Patriots in the last couple weeks where they’re playing their best football of the year?

REID: “Yeah, I think they’re playing tremendous football right now. Good, accurate, aggressive football. Without evaluating their whole season, I think obviously they’re sitting here able to play. You guys are a little spoiled, but they’re playing real good football.”

Q: Can you talk about the importance of young quarterbacks for the league television ratings?

REID: “There’s some good old ones, so I’m not going to shun that at this moment. There’s been an influx of these young guys that have come in and done a nice job. That’s great for the game. That’s why we’re all doing it and why we’re employed. To have a whole new group come in and play at the level they’ve played, that’s tremendous.”

Chiefs Players

LB DEE FORD

Q: You have had a few injuries over the past couple of years and are finally healthy. What does it mean to you to be entering this game at the top of your game?

FORD: “It means [a lot]. This year is kind of a compilation of all the years coming together at the right time. I’m very excited, very excited. I’m feeling good. I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be very important for us to play well. I’m looking forward to it.”

Q: Patriots QB Tom Brady is known to release the football quickly. How frustrating can it get as a pass rusher when facing a quarterback who gets passes out so soon and how do you remain patient?

FORD: “It can get frustrating, but we have the mentality to just rush. You never know when he is going to hold the ball. When we played Oakland, I think (Raiders QB) Derek (Carr) held the ball four times and he was sacked three. Had we not considered those other 60 plays that he didn’t hold the ball, you can’t really try to guess when he is going to hold the ball. Just rush each time. It’s part of our training. It’s our mindset. It can get frustrating, but that is just one thing that we do.”

Q: The most recent Patriots-Chiefs games have been played at New England. How much of an impact can it have that this game is in Kansas City?

FORD: “It’s huge. It’s huge. I hear it a lot, we do play different and I think every defense plays different at home. I am just looking forward to having that crowd noise. It’s hard to communicate – it’s hard for us to communicate – but it is going to be very hard for their offense to communicate. We’ll be able to get after the quarterback.”

Q: Why is the Patriots running game so productive?

FORD: “They have a great offensive line. They get movement. They have great backs. I know (Patriots RB) James (White) comes out of the backfield to catch the ball, but he can also run the ball. (Patriots RB) Sony (Michel) is salty, everybody knows he is pretty good coming out of the backfield. It is playoff ball. The team that can run the ball and control the line of scrimmage is the team that is more likely to win. We understand that on defense, so we really want to show up in the run game.”

Q: How much does it add to the Chiefs defense that LB Justin Houston is healthy for this game against the Patriots and the impact he has had recently?

FORD: “It is hard to block the front, as a whole. Having all of us together, pick your poison at the end of the day. If you want to chip, that is just less guys that you are able to release downfield, so we will take it any time. Just having his presence, it is going to be a lot different. We are definitely looking forward to it.”

DL CHRIS JONES

Q: What do you expect from the Patriots on Sunday?

JONES: “To be competitive. They have a great team, a great quarterback and a heck of a head coach. I expect those guys to be competitive.”

Q: How much fun has this practice week been, given the significance of Sunday’s game as it relates to all the work this entire season?

JONES: “Practice is always fun. It is about what you make of it.”

Q: The Patriots have been able to keep Patriots QB Tom Brady relatively clean in the pocket this year. How have their interior offensive linemen been impactful in providing that protection?

JONES: “Tom Brady gets rid of the ball very fast. Those guys stick their hands out, and Tom Brady gets rid of the ball. We will definitely try to affect them with our pass rush – (LB) Dee Ford on the edge, (LB) Justin Houston and (DL) Allen Bailey. We will try to do something to affect him and to knock him off his pivot.”

Q: The Patriots offensive line has been strong this year and the Chiefs defensive line has also been successful. What gives your unit confidence heading into Sunday’s game?

JONES: “It is just the confidence we have as a D-line and going into every game with a gameplan of affecting the quarterback to make sure we pressure the guy to make sure he doesn’t have a chance to look at a second or third read.”

Q: You have experienced DB Eric Berry returning to the field after injuries. What will it mean to the team if he is able to return this Sunday, particularly given the significance of the game?

JONES: “It is always great to have Eric Berry back. He is a leader on this defense. The physicality he brings to this team and the leadership role he plays to this team are huge. Having him back is amazing.”

Q: You are a pretty emotional guy. Do you have any strategies to remain more even-keeled during Sunday’s game?

JONES: “This is the playoffs. It is no time for even-keel here. Everybody has to be fired. The crowd is going crazy. It is going to be an emotional game. It is going to be a little cold, but who cares? We are ready to play right now if we had to. It’s going to be exciting.”

Q: How much of a difference is it to play this game at home against the Patriots?

JONES: “It’s different because you have the crowd. You’re not going to be able to hear anything. It is going to be loud – babies screaming, yelling; popcorn smelling; cold-air breathing. It’s playoff football right now – everything goes up a notch.”

Q: What is your message to Chiefs fans coming to Sunday’s game?

JONES: “Keep it loud. Keep it loud. I know it is going to be cold. Bring your overalls. Bring your sweaters and heavy coats if you have to. Let’s keep it loud. Let’s affect this game anyway possible.”

Q: Is part of the Chiefs defense’s strong performance at home impacted by the crowd and the noise and adrenaline in the stadium?

JONES: “It is great to play at Arrowhead. Something about Sundays in Chiefs Kingdom that I have noticed is stores shut down and everybody is here for the game. That is amazing. I have never been part of an organization that is like that where stores actually shut down to come watch the Chiefs play. This is an important thing for the community.”

FB ANTHONY SHERMAN

Q: Coach has talked about letting you guys show your personalities and be loose at practice, with the magnitude going into this game, has this week of practice been any different than weeks past?

SHERMAN: “It really hasn’t. We’ve tried to keep things as normal as possible and let our personalities show, as he always says and just have fun and enjoy the week.”

Q: The Patriots are known for making adjustments week-to-week, what do you expect the Patriots defense to do differently this time around against you guys?

SHERMAN: “Just try to execute as best as possible, just like what we’re trying to do. We are going to go out there and see what they’re going to do, then adjust off that and make some plays and do what we been doing all year.”

Q: With Patrick Mahomes being only 23-years old, are there things you feel like you and some of the older guys on the offense have shown him that’s allowed him to be a leader and mature so quickly?

SHERMAN: “I think the biggest thing with him is he’s been a leader since he got here. He’s one of those kids who has an unbelievable leadership gene in him. He does a phenomenal job of coming in and commanding the offense. None of us, I don’t think any of us on this team really has been in this position, so we really don’t know what to say besides ‘go be yourself and enjoy it and let’s have some fun.’”

Q: Special teams is sometimes overlooked but can be the difference in a postseason game very easily. When you look at New England’s special teams units, what stands out the most?

SHERMAN: “They’re a great special teams unit. They’re coached phenomenally. They play fast. They fly around. You’ve got some veterans – (Patriots WR Matthew) Slater is I want to say going into his 11th year and is an eight-time Pro Bowler solely for special teams. Those guys, they do a great job and it’s going to be a great challenge for us. We’re looking forward to it.”

WR TYREEK HILL

Q: What’s the feeling around the team right now? You got over the hump with the home playoff win last week, AFC Championship game here in Kansas City, what’s the feeling in the locker room like?

HILL: “It’s still the same as it has been all year. Everyone is getting along and bonding as a team, offense, defense and special teams. We’re doing the same thing.”

Q: You’ve had some big games against the Patriots in your two career opportunities, how do you prepare going into a game you knowing you have put up big numbers and knowing they’re going to try to do something to limit or take you away or confuse you in some way?

HILL: “I’m going to do the same thing that I have been doing all year. I have to continue to be humble, continue to trust this process and continue to work hard, so that’s what I’m going to do. Come in and work.”

Q: That communication process with Pat (Mahomes) for in game adjustments and things you’re seeing, how has that progressed from the Week 6 game throughout the season knowing you guys have had a lot of experiences throughout the year?

HILL: “It has progressed a lot. Not only with myself but with everyone else, the whole receiving group, tight ends, so everyone.”

Q: Where has Patrick shown his leadership abilities the most this season?

HILL: “I feel like sometimes as an offense we tend to play too much because we like to play games because we’re a young group. I feel like Pat will sometimes step in and he’s like, “alright guys let’s go, it’s go time” so in ways like that. Who doesn’t like to have fun? But Pat knows when it’s time to work.”

Q: One of the things you aid this offseason was that you really wanted to work on the route running.

HILL: “Why do you always ask me that question every time I see you? Nah, I’m just joking with you (laughter).”

Q: It seems like something you put a lot of time into. Getting to this point, how has that made it worth it knowing what type of weapon you’ve been for Patrick this year?

HILL: “I told myself I wanted to be more than a ‘return specialist.’ I just want to be great. I feel like if I get better then this team gets better, so the better I am the better this team is. I’m just coming in to continue to work and I’m only getting better from here. I’m still young

S ERIC BERRY

Q: You’re here, you’ve been practicing. Do you feel confident that you’re going to be out there playing on Sunday?

BERRY: “I feel pretty good. I’ll just talk to Coach (Reid) and see what he wants to do. We’ll just go from there.”

Q: They’ve talked a lot about how they’re trusting you with how you feel, so if you’re playing a game today are you playing? Do you feel like you can play today?

BERRY: “Just by how I’m feeling, but I still have to talk to Coach and see his overall plan for it.”

Q: What would you say has been the greatest complication in your recovery?

BERRY: “It’s hard to put a finger on it. It’s hard for me to stand up here and explain it. Right now, I just know that it’s moving in the right direction. I just want to get on the field on Sunday.”

Q: How frustrating was it to play a couple of games and then hit that hiccup and then you didn’t play the last two, what was that like for you?

BERRY: “That was pretty frustrating, but you just have to keep rolling. Stay focused, keep your head down and keep working. Build your own environment and just work hard to get back on the field.”

Q: What kind of set back was it? Was it a similar pain to what you had been having earlier in the season?

BERRY: “It’s hard to explain it.”

Q: What does this game mean to you as far as trying to get back home to Atlanta?

BERRY: “That puts a lot on it. Just look at the history behind the trophy (Lamar Hunt Trophy) and look at the organization that we’re playing for. It’s great just to be in this position and have this opportunity. You don’t get these opportunities often. It’s my ninth year in the league and first shot at it. I’m going to cherish every moment.”

Q: You are inspiration to the fans because of all the trials and tribulations that you have overcome. What will it be to you if you do play on Sunday to have that moment with the fanbase?

BERRY: “It would mean a lot not just for me and my family and my teammates but the organization. It’s the Lamar Hunt Trophy, who pretty much started the NFL and that’s the reason why everybody across the league has an opportunity to do what they do. Just to be able to bring it back where it started that’s a great deal.”

Q: With the playing surface being re-sodded, with the potential elements this weekend does that factor in at all?

BERRY: “I’m just being prepared for every situation. Our grounds crew is very, very good. They do a great job. Just trusting in them and hoping that they can get it done. But at the same time, I’m just preparing for every situation and staying focused and saying locked in.”

Q: What do you expect from the Patriots on Sunday?

BERRY: “They’re going to play Patriot football. They’re going to play together as a team, play together as a unit. They’re going to bring their A-game. We just have to make sure that we bring our A-game and be ready to go.”

Q: What’s your message to the fans coming out to the game on Sunday?

BERRY: “Just bring the energy.”

Q: When you were watching the divisional game with the Colts did you have any idea that if you won that you’d be able to have a chance to play?

BERRY: “I wanted to go that game. It’s just a lot of complications that I can’t really explain. Hopefully this weekend it will be different.”

Q: Do you have any concerns about rust when you miss so much time and then coming back into a game where everything is sort of heightened?

BERRY: “Just staying focused. A lot of mental reps. A lot of visualization. A lot of staying focused and meditating, so we’ll see how it goes.”