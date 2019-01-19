Driver dies after snow plow overturns on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Johnson County that took the life of a Kansas Department of Transportation snow plow driver just after 6a.m. Saturday morning on southbound U.S. 69 south of 207th Street in Johnson County.

On their twitter account, Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz said, “our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and the co-workers of our driver. KDOT is one big family, and we know there are many people impacted by this.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The KHP has not released the driver’s name.