Driver dies after rollover crash during Kan. high-speed chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 1p.m. Friday in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Honda Accord driven by Carla D. Tewell, 29, Broken Arrow, OK., was involved in a pursuit in Chautauqua County eastbound on US 166 highway two miles north of Caney.

As the Honda crossed over US 75 highway into Montgomery County, the driver failed to negotiate the curve. The Honda traveled through the guard rail, down the embankment and rolled 4 times.

Tewell was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office has not release details on what prompted the chase.