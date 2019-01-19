Chiefs vs. Patriots: Game preview

By MATT McMULLEN

Chiefs Reporter

GAME TIME: 5:40 p.m. CT on Sunday

LOCATION: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

HOW TO WATCH: CBS, the NFL App and the Yahoo! Sports mobile app

HOW TO LISTEN: KVGB (104.3 FM)

Well, this is it.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in uncharted territory for a generation of fans, marching all the way to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in more than two decades and hosting it at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time ever.

The excitement around town is palpable and the expectations for this group have never been more attainable.

A trip to the Super Bowl is one victory away, and fittingly, the New England Patriots are the final obstacle standing in the way.

New England, of course, is no stranger to this moment. This Sunday’s contest will mark the Patriots’ 13th trip to the conference title game in the last 18 seasons and their eighth-straight.

They’ve been the model of success in the NFL over the past 20 years behind the duo of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady – the most productive pairing in the history of the league – bringing five championships to Foxboro in that time.

One thing that separates this game from several of those prior championships, however, is the venue.

The Patriots have hosted all but two of their seven-consecutive title games since 2011 – falling in both contests – and Sunday’s game is set to take place within the raucous confines of Arrowhead Stadium.

“Hopefully, they won’t be able to hear anything,” said linebacker Reggie Ragland. “These folks take pride in that around here, so I’m excited for them to go out there and do what they do.”

Indeed, the Arrowhead faithful have done their part this season.

Kansas City is 8-1 at home on the year, holding the opposition to just 17.4 points per game in those contests. It’s an advantage that Brady and the Patriots know well, as Kansas City set the Guinness World Record for crowd noise during a huge win over New England back in 2014.