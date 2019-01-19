Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball announces new principal

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce that Turner Polzin, CPA has been promoted to principal.

After serving as an ABBB intern in 2011, Polzin joined the team fulltime in 2012. Most recently, he served as a senior manager. Polzin primarily performs tax and consulting work, serving many clients in the agriculture industry, including grain and cattle farms.

“Congratulations to Turner on this career milestone,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “I’ve watched him take incredible strides as an accounting professional throughout the course of his time with us. We look forward to watching him continue to excel in this new position.”

A 2012 graduate of Fort Hays State University, Polzin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance. He is affiliated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Kansas Society of CPAs (KSCPA). Raised in Hoisington, Kansas, Polzin currently resides in McPherson with his wife, Anika.