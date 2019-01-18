Weekend Weather

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 8 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
M.L.King Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.
Tuesday
A slight chance of flurries before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.