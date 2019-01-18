Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Tuesday A slight chance of flurries before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.