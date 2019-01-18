Sheriff: Reward now $1000 for information on death of Kan. teen

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation continue the investigation into the homicide of 19-year-old Jacob Bouck.

The teen’s body was found on Christmas Eve approximately one mile West of Wamego on the Kansas River.

Bouck, a Wamego resident and 2017 graduate of Wamego High School was last seen in the Wamego area on December 21st, 2018 and was missing until his body was located on December 24th. Bouck was reported to be wearing a dark colored jacket, black shirt, gray thermal long-johns and black shoes, according to the The Pottawatomie County Sheriff.

On Friday, the sheriff reported that a reward of $1000 dollars is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the case to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff at 785-457-3353 or 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can be anonymous.