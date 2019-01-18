Sen. Moran cosponsors bipartisan TRICARE Reserve Improvement Act

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs – this week cosponsored the TRICARE Reserve Improvement Act, which extends TRICARE eligibility to all National Guardsmen and Reservists, regardless of their civilian occupation.

“Members of our nation’s National Guard and Reserves have sacrificed for this country and stand ready to serve at all times,” said Sen. Moran. “I’m proud to support legislation that would provide a choice in healthcare coverage for servicemembers who also work in the federal government, making certain their decision to enter both military and public service does not limit their access to benefits they have earned. The brave men and women who honorably serve our country deserve the best our nation has to offer, and I will continue to work to make certain they have the flexibility to choose the healthcare plan best for them.”

Under current law, federal employees who serve in the National Guard or Armed Forces Reserve are prohibited from participating in TRICARE Reserve Select (TRS). This disparity creates a financial incentive for transitioning service members to take their skillset and credentials away from the federal government, and penalizes those who choose to serve their country in a civilian capacity. It also limits the effectiveness of TRS as a recruiting tool within the public sector.

This legislation was introduced by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and is also cosponsored by U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).