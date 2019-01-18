Police: Dog dumped in Kansas was abused, reward offered

SEDGWICK COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged animal cruelty.

On Tuesday morning, an unknown individual in a yellow station wagon was observed leaving a dead brown pit bull in a ditch at the intersection of Orme and Main in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The dog had scaring on the chest and face indicative of dog fighting, according to Davidson.

The animal abuse investigator for the Wichita police department is actively investigating the case. Police have little additional information and are asking the public for help with the case.

In addition, the Wichita Animal Action League with their donor support is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible.