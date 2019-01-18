Panther bowlers split with Garden City

The Great Bend Panther boys and girls split their Western Athletic Conference bowling matches Thursday with Garden City at the Walnut Bowl.

The Panther Boys outlasted the charge of the Buffaloes and won the WAC Contest 9-2. Senior Cordell Stanley won top individual honors by rolling games of 202-212-267 for a 681 series. Sophomore Bryce Moore brought home the bronze medal with games of 193-216-217 for a 626 series.

The Lady Panthers lost to the top ranked Lady Buffaloes by a WAC score of 9-2. The lady Panthers were lead in scoring by freshman Paige Wagner who claimed the silver medal with games of 238-243-193 for a 674 series.

In Junior Varsity action, the Lady Buffaloes defeated the Lady Panthers by a WAC score of 10-1. Junior Zeus Garcia finished in third place with a 371 series.

On the boys side in the junior varsity contest, junior Dalton Murphy finished in second place with a series of 532 and freshman teammate Deklyn Craven was just behind with a 527 series for a third place finish.

Both teams will be in action next Tuesday in Liberal.