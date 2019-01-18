Kobach seriously considering US Senate bid in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is considering running for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

He told The Associated Press on Friday: “I am seriously considering it.”

Four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election. Kobach said he does not have a timetable for deciding whether to seek the GOP nomination.

Kobach is out of political office after eight years as Kansas secretary of state after losing the governor’s race last year. Kobach has been a vocal ally of President Donald Trump and had Trump’s endorsement.

State Treasurer Jake LaTurner already is running for Roberts’ seat. Other Republicans who’ve expressed an interest include western Kansas congressman Roger Marshall, former Gov. Jeff Colyer, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle.