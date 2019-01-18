Kansas felon back in jail after chase on bicycle

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a late-night chase.

Just before 10p.m. Thursday, police attempted to stop a man on a bicycle for suspicious activity in the area of 6th and SW Lincoln in Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

The Officers activated their lights and sirens and the subject failed to stop initiating a short pursuit. The subject then ran on foot through the residential yards and was taken into custody.

Officers transported Gregory E. Smith, 51, to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Felon in Possession of a firearm, Criminal Carry of a Weapon with Barrel less than 18 Inches, Obstruction, Aggravated Weapons Violation and other traffic charges.

Smith has previous convictions for burglary and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.