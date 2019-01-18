Kansas City hospital has website to help treat Chiefs Fever

KANSAS CITY — Fans who suffer from the epidemic that hit the state this week have a place to go for help.

A Kansas City area hospital helps patients with flu, colds and many other health issues. Now they have created a web site that will help patients who have Chiefs Fever.

According to the St. Lukes Health System web site, Chiefs Fever is an extremely contagious condition of the brain and body. It’s known to occur when the Kansas City Chiefs utterly dominate in the AFC West.”

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are among the healthcare providers listed on the web site.

Both providers will be busy Sunday evening during the AFC Championship game that is scheduled to kick off at 5:40p.m.