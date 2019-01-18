Kan. man accused of abuse after child hospitalized with burns

COWLEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on child abuse and drug charges.

On January 5, police were dispatched to South Central Kansas Medical Center for a report of a 20-month- old child who was brought in to the emergency room with severe burns, according to a media release.

Eric Christopher Brown, 37, brought the child to the hospital, according to police.

SCKMC emergency personnel reported the injuries to law enforcement, due to their severity and suspicious nature. The responding officers began an investigation and interviewed Brown at that time.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at Brown’s residence, 617 N. First Street in Arkansas City. Police confiscated an illegal firearm and items relating to drug use as evidence.

The child victim was transported to a Wichita hospital, where he continues treatment for severe burns.

In consultation with the child’s medical care team, police determined the cause of the burns was not consistent with the narrative of the accident, as Brown reported it to them during his interview.

Police arrested Brown on suspicion of two felony counts each of abuse of a child and criminal use of weapons, as well as one felony count of aggravated endangering a child, according to the release.

In addition Brown is being held on suspicion of one felony count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stimulant, three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of a stimulant.

Brown was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $76,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.

Brown has two previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.