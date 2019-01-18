Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Montana was the quarterback the previous time the Kansas City Chiefs reached the AFC title game. Len Dawson was under center the previous time they played in the Super Bowl. For one of the NFL’s proudest franchises, the wait to reach this weekend has been a long one, and the chance to hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy _ named after the Chiefs’ founder _ has the city on the edge of its collective seat.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots were unbeatable at home this season, going 8-0 during the regular season and rolling past the Chargers in the divisional round. Playing outside of Massachusetts has provided different outcomes. Brady is 8-4 all-time in AFC championship game with a 6-1 record at home. But he’s just 2-3 on the road, with both wins coming at Pittsburgh during 2001 and 2004 seasons. The Patriots will also have to deal with what could be the coldest temperature for a game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas backup quarterback Shane Buechele has put his name in the NCAA transfer database and freshman Cameron Rising has informed the team he will transfer. Buechele was the full-time starter in 2016 when he set Texas freshman passing records, but was splitting time with Sam Ehlinger by 2017. He played in only two games last season. Texas is just the latest program hit by players seek to find a better place to play.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU junior point guard Jaylen Fisher will miss the rest of this season because of ongoing issues with his surgically repaired right knee. He won’t return to the program next season. Coach Jamie Dixon made the announcement. Fisher could transfer to another school and have two seasons of eligibility if he is granted a medical redshirt. Fisher played in only nine games this season.

National Headlines

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson began his 27th full season as a pro by firing his 12-under 60 in first-round play of the PGA’s Desert Classic. The 48-year-old Mickelson matched the career-low score he last shot in the Phoenix Open six years ago. It was his first tour round since early October and the first in competition since beating Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in November in a made-for-TV event.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired another potent arm to join Dellin Betances, Zach Britton and closer Aroldis Chapman in their bullpen. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Yanks have worked out a three-year, $27 million package with Adam Ottavino, who was 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA and a career-high 112 strikeouts in just 77 2/3 innings for Colorado last year. Ottavino has been devastating at times since becoming a major league regular in 2016, fanning 210 in 158 innings and compiling a 3.36 earned run average.

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Rockets center Clint Capela will be out four to six weeks following surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. Capela started Houston’s first 42 games before he was injured in Sunday’s loss at Orlando. The 24-year-old is averaging career highs of 17.6 points and 12.6 rebounds this season.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending men’s champion Roger Federer has moved into the fourth round of the Australian Open as he tries to win the tournament for the seventh time. Federer conceded only three points on his first serve in a 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 win over 21-year-old American Taylor Fritz. The defending champ was playing his 100th match on Rod Laver and advanced to the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam event for the 63rd time.

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (5) Gonzaga 73 Loyola Marymount 55

Final (6) Michigan St. 70 Nebraska 64

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 101 N-Y Knicks 100

Final Charlotte 114 Sacramento 95

Final Philadelphia 120 Indiana 96

Final Toronto 111 Phoenix 109

Final Denver 135 Chicago 105

Final OT L.A. Lakers 138 Oklahoma City 128