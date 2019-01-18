GREAT BEND – Charles Isaac Andress, 87, passed away January 17, 2019 at Medicalodges of Great Bend due to kidney failure. He was born on November 20, 1931 in Great Bend, Kansas. He was the son of Charles and Virginia (Pritchard) Andress. He married Mary R. Treux on July 26, 1959 in Great Bend. She died June 5, 2006.

He graduated from Great Bend High School in 1949 and Kansas State University in 1954. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Alaska. He was a retired loan officer of the Greensburg Production Credit Association, having lived in Greensburg for 42 years before returning to Great Bend in 2007. He belonged to the Order of Eastern Star in Greensburg and Masonic bodies in Great Bend and was active in civic organizations and circus related groups. He was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great Bend.

Survivors include, a son, John Andress and wife Rita of Great Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia Andress, and his wife, Mary Andress.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Monday, January 21, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Great Bend Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ. Memorials are suggested to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530