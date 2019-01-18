Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/17)

BOOKED: Jaylan Cartwright of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving without a license, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Trisha Buresh on Great Bend Police Department case for battery LEO and interference with LEO, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Buresh was arrested at The Center For Counseling. GBPD spoke with The Center about Buresh. The Center stated Buresh was recently released from LSH and does not need to go back. The Center stated Buresh would be fine in the Barton County Jail.

BOOKED: Shawn Rosenberg of Great Bend on a RCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray on Harvey County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Matthew Sanderson of Larned on warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

RELEASED: Jaylan Cartwright of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving without a license, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Raynaldo Martinez, Michael Philbern, and Anthony Smith from Rice County to KDOC.

RELEASED: Melissa Loveall after being released from Municipal Court case for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Stephen Mai of Solomon on a hold for Shawnee County hold for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Jordan Trevino of Great Bend after posting a $250 C/S on GBMC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Stacy N. Warren on Barton County case on a $338 OR bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Shawn Rosenberg of Great Bend on RCDC warrant after warrant was withdrawn.

RELEASED: Jaime Ayala Jr. after completing a BTDC serve sentence.