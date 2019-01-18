Barton Community College offers woodworking classes in Ellsworth

Barton Community College is offering woodworking courses from 6-10 p.m. on Mondays from February 4 to through April 22 at Ellsworth High School, 211 W. 11th St. in Ellsworth.

The instructor will be David Weeks. Classes of various levels will be available including Woodworking I, Woodworking II and Individual Woodworking Projects. Each course will count for three credit-hours. The cost is $336 per class and fees for materials used.

To enroll, call (620) 792-9215. Students can also enroll at Ellsworth High School on the first day of class. For more information, contact Barton’s Business Technology and Community Education Secretary Renetta Furrow at furrowr@bartonccc.edu.