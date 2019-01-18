$75,000 damage after fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — An accidental fire at a Kansas home caused significant damage.

Just after 4p.m. Thursday, crews responded to a fire at a home in the 600 Block of SW 9th Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported smoke and flames coming from the back southern 2nd floor of the residence. Fire suppression crews were able to extinguish the fire, containing it to second floor and attic spaces of the home. The remaining portions of the dwelling sustained significant water damage throughout.

Estimated structural dollar loss is $50,000 to the dwelling and $25,000 contents loss.

The fire was caused by a space heater appliance and or a related electrical issue, according to Martin.

Multiple occupants of the home were able to escape unharmed. Fire crews did not find working smoke detectors at the home.