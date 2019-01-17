Thursday Sports Headlines

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kansas State guard Barry Brown didn’t need any last-minute heroics this time. After hitting game-winners in the final minute of the Wildcats’ previous two games, he helped Kansas State control Oklahoma from start to finish. Brown scored 25 points as Kansas State beat the 20th-ranked Sooners 74-61 on Wednesday night.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 20 points, Michael Jacobson had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Iowa State beat No. 8 Texas Tech 68-64, handing the Red Raiders their first Big 12 loss. The Cyclones stopped a two-game losing streak coming off a 17-point win over No. 7 Kansas that gave them a 2-0 start in conference. The Red Raiders were the last team without a conference loss and missed on a chance for their first 5-0 start in the Big 12, going back to 1996-97.

UNDATED (AP) — Offense wins championships in the new NFL. For the first time since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002, none of the teams playing in the conference title game have a defense ranked in the top 10 in total yards. Only New England is among the top 10 in fewest points allowed. But, the Chiefs, Patriots, Saints and Rams do possess the four most prolific offenses in the league. That’s the first time the four highest-scoring teams play for the conference championship during the Super Bowl era.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes picked apart the Patriots in the second half of their regular-season meeting, nearly leading the Chiefs to a comeback win on the road. New England is hoping its effort disrupting Philip Rivers and the Chargers in the divisional round will carry over at Kansas City. Mahomes will be the sixth All-Pro quarterback to face New England in the playoffs during the Belichick-Brady era. The Patriots are 4-1 against the previous five.

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has decided to transfer to Oklahoma. Hurts made the announcement in a story in the Players’ Tribune. He will be available immediately as a graduate transfer. Hurts led Alabama to a pair of national championship games before Tua Tagovailoa took over as the starter for the Crimson Tide. His announcement comes two days after Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray declared himself eligible for the NFL draft.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has kicked guard Michael Weathers and forwards Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones off the team due to a violation of rules. Weathers was suspended to start the season. According to Payne County court records, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly concealing stolen property and received a two-year deferred sentence. Just last week, graduate transfer guard Mike Cunningham left the program.

National Headlines

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been cleared to practice once the team returns from its upcoming two-game road trip. James strained his groin on Christmas and will have missed 13 consecutive games by the time Los Angeles returns from the road this weekend. He will be sidelined for at least four weeks, the longest stretch he has been out in his 16-season NBA career.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets wasted James Harden’s season-high 58 points and lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 145-142 in overtime. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to propel Brooklyn to its 15th victory in 20 games since an 8-18 start. Dinwiddie hit the go-ahead basket with 28 seconds left after nailing three 3-pointers in the last 30 seconds of regulation.

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s 27 points and 18 assists carried the Boston Celtics past the Toronto Raptors, 117-108. Irving provided the go-ahead basket and followed that with a 31-foot 3-pointer while Boston was closing on a 17-4 run to end a three-game skid. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard scored 33 points in Toronto’s first loss in six games.

Memphis, Tenn. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have the NBA’s best record once again after Giannis Antetokounmpo furnished 27 points and 11 rebounds in Milwaukee’s third straight win, 111-101 versus the Grizzlies. Eric Bledsoe added 16 points for the Bucks, who trailed by one in the third quarter before scoring 19 straight en route to their 14th win in 17 games. Milwaukee’s 32-12 mark is 10 percentage points better than Toronto’s.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Iowa St. 68 (8) Texas Tech 64

Final (14) Auburn 85 Texas A&M 66

Final Kansas St. 74 (20) Oklahoma 61

Final (21) Houston 69 SMU 58

Final (23) Iowa 89 Penn St. 82

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Detroit 120 Orlando 115

Final Milwaukee 111 Memphis 101

Final Boston 117 Toronto 108

Final OT Brooklyn 145 Houston 142

Final San Antonio 105 Dallas 101

Final Portland 129 Cleveland 112

Final Golden State 147 New Orleans 140

Final Utah 129 L.A. Clippers 109