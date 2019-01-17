Schwager wins Chiefs tickets from Eagle Radio’s giveaway

Eagle Radio in Great Bend, along with participating sponsors, announced the winner of the tickets to the AFC Championship this Sunday in Kansas City. Amanda Schwager was the winner chosen to receive four tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs game against New England at Arrowhead Stadium.

Participants in the Great Bend Post contest were able to register up to once an hour starting Monday night through Thursday morning. The four tickets are all together in Section 342 in Arrowhead.

Schwager was chosen among 1,436 individuals that submitted a total of 8,622 entries.

The ticket giveaway was sponsored by Outer Limits Liquor, High Call Outfitters, Nex-Tech Wireless, and OPI, Office Products Incorporated.

