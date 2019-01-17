Update: Police ask for help to locate alleged Kan. child sex-crime suspect

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a child sex crime and asking for help to locate a suspect.

Eddy Yobani Tomas Zetino-Salazar, 35, is wanted for 5 alleged counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to police in Dodge City.

Zetino-Salazar is still at large, according Police and is driving a 1999 Blue Chevy Suburban with Kansas License 793 KPU.

Zetino-Salazar has previous convictions for identity theft, battery and aggravated intimidation of a witness according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on Zetino-Salazar is asked to immediately contact law enforcement.