Police arrest 7 during drug bust at 2 Kansas homes

MCPHERSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating six suspects on numerous drug charges after two drug busts.

On Wednesday, police executed search warrants on two homes in the city of McPherson, according to a media release.

At the residence in the 200 Block of West Woodside Street, police found meth, drug paraphernalia, items related to the distribution and sale of drugs and twelve firearms including one reported stolen.

Police arrested a 49-year-old David Wegele and 45-year-old Kimberly Miller of the home.

The man was jailed on requested charges for meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of drug proceeds; felon in possession of a firearm and someone addicted to illegal drugs in possession of a firearm.

The woman was jailed on requested charges that include use of a communication device to facilitate the sale of illegal drugs; possession of meth and marijuana; possession of meth with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school and possession of drug proceeds. They are being held without bond, according to the release.

At the home on north Chestnut, police found more meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They arrested a 31-year-old Chad Crosby and a 33-year-old Travis Crosby for meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. They are being held on a bond of $10,7000, according to the release.

Police also arrested a 56-year-old Glen Crosby and a 28-year-old Bryanna Phillips Weems for meth and drug paraphilia possession. They are being held on a bond of $10,250 each.

In addition, police arrested a 34-year-old woman on an unrelated municipal court warrant. She was booked into jail and later released.