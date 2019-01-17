Police: 2 arrested after gun misfires at Walmart in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two individuals in connection with a report of the shots fired call at Walmart in Hays.

Just before 7p.m. police dispatch received multiple calls of shots being fired inside the Walmart store, 4301 Vine Street in Hays, according to a media release.

Officers responded to Walmart for an active shooter situation. Upon their arrival people were running from the store. Eye-witnesses identified two suspects as being involved in the shooting incident. Officers quickly apprehended the suspects identified as Linda J. Lipe 45, and Phillip L. Lipe, 68, both from Norcatur, Kansas.

Walmart was closed while the scene was processed and the building was searched.

The investigation has determined there was only one bullet discharged from a pistol owned by the Lipes, and that the gun went off after it was accidentally dropped on the floor. The discharged bullet did not injure anyone.

Phillip and Linda Lipe were arrested on the following charges: criminal use of a weapon, endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked into the Ellis County Jail.