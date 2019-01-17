KBI seeks public help in disappearance of Kansas woman

LINCOLN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, asks anyone with information related to the disappearance of Glenna Bullard to come forward.

Bullard is a white female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. She has brown hair, and green eyes.

Bullard was last seen in the area of Kansas Highway 18, and Kansas Highway 14 in Lincoln, Kan. on Nov. 1, 2017.

She was rumored to have headed to Texas, but made no contact with relatives in Texas. Bullard was seen traveling in a blue, single-cab pickup around the time of her disappearance.

Law enforcement are concerned for her welfare, and ask anyone with information about Bullard’s disappearance to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.