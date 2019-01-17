Kansas man who used Facebook to sell sex gets prison time

SEDGWICK COUNTY– A man found guilty of human trafficking has been sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court.

On Thursday, Judge Stephen Ternes sentenced Christopher Reed, 33, Wichita, to over 47-years in prison, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

On December 3, a jury found Reed guilty of 19 crimes including aggravated human trafficking, rape, kidnapping, commercial sexual exploitation of a child, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine. The youngest identified victim was 17 years of age.

Reed started a business that used Facebook, Backpage.com as well as a cellphone application that created alternative phone numbers to promote his music, which he then used to sell drugs and under-aged girls and women.

Evidence in the trial showed Reed used a vacant apartment in a building that he owned to post photos of teenage runaways online and to force them to work in prostitution.

Detectives with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit and the Sex Crimes Division of the Wichita Police Department worked together to bring several connected cases against Reed from late 2016 through August of 2017.

Reed was on parole for voluntary manslaughter at the time he was trafficking teenaged girls and young women.