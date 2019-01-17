Kansas man dies after pickup rear-ends tractor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Thursday in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Ronald L. Rogers, 78, Cedar Vale, was westbound on U.S. 166 three miles east of Niotaze, Kansas.

The pickup rear-ended a farm tractor driven by Kenneth D. Sullivan, 67, Havana, Kansas.

Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers was transported to a hospital in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.