Great Bend seeking new Building Inspector

The City of Great Bend is currently seeking a new Building Inspector to replace Lee Schneider who is retiring in May. Fire Chief Luke McCormick says they hope to have the new person in place before then so the new hire will have time to take advantage of Schneider’s 40+ years on the job in Great Bend. Battalion Chief John Stettinger has worked along side Schneider for every one of his years in the Department and appreciates everything that Schneider has done. Stettinger says is was also nice that Schneider was a firefighter too.

John Stettinger Audio

According to the job description on the city web-site, the Building Inspector works under the general direction from the Fire Chief and performs duties to ensure that codes are being enforced at an acceptable level. The scope of work encompasses all aspects of code enforcement including plan reviews, building code enforcement, nuisance code enforcement, building demolition and zoning administration.