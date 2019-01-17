Gov. Kelly embraces $364M increased funding for Kan. schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposed budget embraces a proposal to phase in a $364 million increase in funding for public schools over four years.

The Democratic governor also proposed Thursday to spend $14 million during the budget year beginning in July to expand the state’s Medicaid health coverage for the needy.

As Kelly outlined her budget proposals to legislators, she warned against pursing changes in tax laws. Income tax relief is a top priority for Republican leaders.

The education proposal is the State Board of Education’s plan for complying with a Kansas Supreme Court order last year.

Kelly proposed lowering annual payments to pensions for teachers and government workers. She also would take three years to end an ongoing diversion of highway funds to general government programs.